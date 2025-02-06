It should now be painfully clear: the United States operates as a vast imperial power, guided by an entrenched state bureaucracy that persists regardless of who holds office. Whether it is Trump, Kamala Harris, Joe Biden, or any other politician, they ultimately serve the empire—an entity far greater than any individual leader.

The recent comments by former U.S. President Donald Trump on Gaza’s fate—suggesting that 1.7 million people should be ethnically cleansed, the territory should be levelled, and beachfront property should be sold for profit—expose not only the moral bankruptcy of U.S. leadership but also the impunity and cruelty with which it operates. This is not an aberration; it is the nature of American foreign policy, unchanged regardless of the face it wears. It was a chilling moment when the President of the United States argued that Palestinians should not be allowed to return to their homes because Gaza had been turned into a wasteland—while seated mere feet from the man responsible for its destruction, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. A fugitive wanted for genocide by the International Criminal Court was treated as an honoured guest.

The so-called differences between the two ruling parties of the American empire are purely cosmetic. The Democrats orchestrated this genocide, overseeing its full-scale execution, while the Republicans now assume responsibility for managing the fallout. The only distinction between them lies in their rhetoric—the degree of bluntness with which they justify the same policies.

The rest is mere political theatre. Perhaps nothing symbolised the state of the American empire more than Donald Trump pulling out a chair for Benjamin Netanyahu, as though he were his personal attendant—a dynamic Netanyahu himself seemed to relish, given the smug satisfaction etched on his face throughout the proceedings. Once again, the United States tramples on international law and basic decency, and once again, the world is expected to accept it in silence. Unless the global community rises collectively against this tyranny, we will all remain under the heel of American imperialism.