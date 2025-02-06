Thursday, February 06, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Anti-terrorism court indicts four PTI leaders in Rana Sanaullah house attack case

Anti-terrorism court indicts four PTI leaders in Rana Sanaullah house attack case
Web Desk
1:53 PM | February 06, 2025
National

An anti-terrorism court in Faisalabad has indicted four senior leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in connection with the attack on the house of Prime Minister’s advisor, Rana Sanaullah. The charges stem from protests following the arrest of PTI chief Imran Khan on May 9, during which PTI supporters gathered outside Sanaullah's residence and pelted stones at it.

The accused Opposition Leader Omar Ayub, Shibli Faraz, Kanwal Shozab, and Fawad Chaudhry were not present in court when the charges were read. As a result, the court issued the charges in absentia and adjourned the case until February 8.

Meanwhile, PTI founder Imran Khan has approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking post-arrest bail in several cases related to the May 9 riots. Imran Khan, currently in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) custody in Islamabad, maintains that he was not involved in the violence on that day, describing the cases as politically motivated and part of a broader attempt at political revenge.

Kashmir Solidarity Day events held at Rangers Public Schools

Violent clashes erupted across Pakistan on May 9, 2023, after Imran Khan's arrest, with protests in major cities and remote areas. PTI workers clashed with authorities, and military installations, including the Corps Commander’s house in Lahore, were attacked. Imran Khan is named as the primary accused in the cases related to the May 9 violence.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1738824759.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025