Aqib defends Faheem, Khushdil’s selection, backs team strategy for Champions Trophy

LAHORE - Pakistan’s interim head coach Aqib Javed has defended the inclusion of all-rounders Faheem Ashraf and Khushdil Shah in the Champions Trophy 2025 squad, dismissing the widespread criticism surrounding their selection.

Addressing the media during the national team’s training session ahead of the tri-nation ODI series against New Zealand and South Africa, Aqib Javed emphasized that team balance and specific role requirements were the primary factors behind their inclusion.”We respect differing opinions, but we believe in Faheem Ashraf’s potential. He offers a pace-bowling all-rounder option, which was a key consideration in our selection.”

He revealed that Aamir Jamal was also in contention but was overlooked due to his lack of ODI experience.On Khushdil Shah’s selection, the interim head coach clarified that his name had been discussed before the Australia tour and that the team required an all-rounder rather than a specialist opener to replace Saim Ayub. “Khushdil fit the role we needed, which is why he was included,” he explained.

Aqib also responded to concerns over Pakistan’s decision to include only one specialist spinner, Abrar Ahmed, in the Champions Trophy squad.”When you have Abrar, playing two specialist spinners isn’t necessary. Our top seven batters provide enough spin options to serve as cover,” he asserted, highlighting the advantage of playing in familiar home conditions.

The coach termed the tri-nation ODI series a crucial preparation phase, indicating that Pakistan’s squad for the Champions Trophy will remain largely unchanged.”This series is an important step in our build-up to the Champions Trophy, and I expect the team combination to remain more or less the same,” he remarked.

He also emphasized the need for high-scoring performances, pointing out how modern cricket demands teams to regularly cross the 300-run mark.”The game has evolved significantly over the last few years. Scoring 300 is now standard, and we must adapt accordingly,” he explained.

He also shed light on the importance of scenario-based matches and practising on centre wicket. “Playing on the centre wicket provides a more match-like environment, which is a common practice worldwide.” Aqib concluded by expressing optimism for the Champions Trophy, viewing it as a platform for Pakistan to showcase their strength against the world’s top teams.