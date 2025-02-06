Arrival of international parliamentary delegations for CPA conference begins

LAHORE - The arrival of international parliamentary delegations has commenced for the First Asia and Southeast Asia Regional CPA Conference to be held at the Punjab Assembly from February 7 to 8. A 14-member Malaysian parliamentary delegation, comprising speakers and members of various legislative assemblies of Malaysia arrived in Lahore on Wednesday evening. Members of the Punjab Assembly, Hina Pervaiz Butt and Salma Saeed Hashmi warmly welcomed the delegation. The Malaysian delegation includes Dr. Mohd Amar bin Abdullah, Speaker of the Kelantan Assembly, Haji Mohd Sharkar bin Haji Shamsudin, Speaker of the Pahang Assembly; and Muhammad Zahir bin Abdul Khalid, Speaker of the Perak Assembly. Other Members of the Assembly and Secretaries are also part of the delegation. The conference will provide a platform to discuss parliamentary cooperation and the promotion of democratic values in the region.