Thursday, February 06, 2025
Bilawal Bhutto, Murad Shah grieved over demise of Prince Karim Aga Khan

Our Staff Reporter
February 06, 2025
KARACHI  -  Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah expressed deep grief over the sad demise of Prince Karim Aga Khan, the 49th Imam of the Ismaili community. Syed Murad Ali Shah, in his condolence message, said that the people of Sindh and the government equally share the grief of the Ismaili community. He said that the demise of Prince Karim Aga Khan was a great loss not only for the Ismaili community but also for the entire humanity.

The Sindh Chief Minister said that Prince Karim Aga Khan’s welfare activities and services to humanity are unforgettable. He added that the memories of Prince Karim Aga Khan will always live on.

Meanwhile, Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed heartfelt condolence over passing of the Spiritual leader of Ismaili Community and head of Aga Khan Development Network Prince Karim Aga Khan.

PPP chairman said that the services of the late Prince Karim Aga Khan for the welfare of humanity and the establishment of scientific and medical institutions will always be remembered.

Bilawal Bhutto said that Prince Karim Aga Khan always prioritized serving the people and the development of backward areas. He prayed that Allah Almighty grant the deceased a place in Paradise and grant patience to the bereaved family. Waqar Mehdi visits Aga Khan Jamat Khana to condole Prince Karim’s death

The General Secretary Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Sindh chapter and Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Sindh Senator Waqar Mehdi visited the Aga Khan Jamat Khana Clifton on Wednesday and expressed his condolences to the administrators and other officials of the Jamat Khana on the passing away of Prince Karim Aga Khan and termed his death a great loss to the Ismaili community as well as Pakistan.

Senator Waqar Mehdi paid tribute to Prince Karim Khan for his immense services to humanity and prayed that Allah Almighty may elevate his ranks and grant him a high position in the realm of mercy and grant patience to the entire Aga Khani community including his family.  Later, he also offered Fateha for the eternal peace of the late Prince Karim Aga Khan.

