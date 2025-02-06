Thursday, February 06, 2025
Chawla Group officially brings Dongfeng EVs to Pakistan

PRESS RELEASE
February 06, 2025
Newspaper, Business

LAHORE  -  In a landmark move for Pakistan’s electric vehicle (EV) industry, Chawla Group, one of the country’s most reputable and diversified business groups, has secured exclusive dealership rights for Dongfeng, a global automotive leader, to bring world-class EVs to Pakistani roads through official and fully compliant legal channels.

This partnership is more than just a dealership agreement—it represents a long-term commitment to quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction. Chawla Group is setting a new standard in Pakistan’s EV industry by ensuring comprehensive after-sales service, warranties, and a seamless ownership experience for customers.

A Trusted Name,

A Proven Track Record

With decades of experience across multiple industries, Chawla Group is known for its uncompromising commitment to excellence. Their reputation for transparency, customer-centric service, and strict quality control ensures that Pakistani EV buyers will have a premium ownership experience, backed by warranty protections and prompt complaint resolution mechanisms.

As part of this bold expansion into the green mobility sector, Chawla Group and Dongfeng have outlined a clear roadmap for introducing cutting-edge electric vehicles across Pakistan:

September 2024 – Exclusive dealership agreement signed.

December 2024 – Nationwide dealer network strategy finalised.

January 2025 – First test units arrive in Pakistan.

January 2025 – Construction begins on Pakistan’s first Dongfeng showroom’s service centre in Gulberg, Lahore.

March 2025 – Official brand launch with a high-profile delegation from Dongfeng China .

A Customer-First Approach

to EV Ownership

Unlike many new entrants into the EV space, Chawla Group and Dongfeng are committed to ensuring that Pakistani customers have access to:

              Authorised sales channels with full legal compliance.

              Industry-leading after-sales service and dedicated support centres.

              Manufacturer-backed warranties for peace of mind.

              A responsive customer care system with quick complaint resolution.

“This isn’t just about bringing a global EV brand to Pakistan— it’s about setting a new benchmark for reliability, customer satisfaction, and sustainable mobility,” said Ahmad Chawla. “We’re making EV ownership a hassle-free experience, supported by world-class after-sales service and a nationwide network of service centres.” With its commitment to quality, legal compliance, and customer satisfaction, Chawla Group is pioneering a new era of EV adoption in Pakistan— ensuring that every Dongfeng vehicle sold comes with the trust, reliability, and service excellence that Pakistani customers deserve.

