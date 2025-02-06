Child Marriage in Pakistan

Child marriage is a growing crisis in Pakistan, robbing children of their futures. Many families, particularly those who have lost their land to seasonal monsoons, marry off their young daughters in exchange for dowries to support the rest of the family.

A tragic example is the case of a young girl, Salwo (name changed), who was just 13 when her parents forced her into marriage in 2023. Shockingly, nearly 19 million girls in Pakistan are married before the age of 18.

Although child marriage is criminalised by law, enforcement remains weak. According to UNICEF, 18.9 million girls in Pakistan are married before they turn 18, and 4.6 million are wed before the age of 16, which is the legally prescribed minimum age for marriage. The consequences of child marriage are severe, affecting girls’ health, education, and overall well-being. Education is a key factor in delaying marriage, as educated girls are less likely to be married off early.

To address this issue, the government must enact stricter laws and enforce harsher penalties against child marriage. Parents should prioritise their children’s education rather than marrying them off at a young age. Educating girls will help them build a better future and lead more secure lives.

