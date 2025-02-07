CM aide makes surprise visits to hospitals in Charsadda, Tangi

PESHAWAR - Advisor for Health, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ihtisham Ali, made unannounced late-night visits to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Charsadda and Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ) Tangi to address public and media complaints.

During the visits, he inspected various hospital departments and reviewed the availability of emergency medicines and medical equipment. He also interacted with patients to gather feedback on hospital management and services. Expressing dissatisfaction over mismanagement and the absence of a female medical officer at DHQ Charsadda, the Advisor ordered an immediate inquiry.

He further inquired about the availability of medicines for patients. “Despite previous complaints about THQ Tangi, everything was found in order during the visit,” the Advisor for Health added. The Advisor highlighted that administrative issues are being given special attention.

He emphasized that the government provides resources for medicines, salaries, and accommodation, yet the lack of adequate healthcare services remains incomprehensible.

“If anything goes wrong in the Health Department, I am responsible, while the MS at hospitals and DHOs in districts are accountable,” he stated. The Advisor added that Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur does not compromise on health matters, and providing the public with quality healthcare services remains the government’s top priority.