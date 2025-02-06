Commissioner Lahore reviews polio eradication campaign

LAHORE: - On the third day of the national polio eradication campaign, Commissioner Lahore, Zaid Bin Maqsood, visited various areas of the city, including Data Ganj Bakhsh Town (UC-94 Shadman), to assess the performance of polio field teams. During the visit, the CEO Health Lahore and relevant polio in-charges briefed the commissioner on the progress of the campaign, updated records, and data collection. Commissioner Lahore emphasized that the campaign aims to vaccinate 2.23m children under the age of five in Lahore. To achieve this target, 5,825 mobile polio teams, 371 fixed teams, and 214 transit points have been mobilized, including teams stationed at railway and bus stations.

He also checked the digital data entry process through a mobile app, ensuring real-time updates and record maintenance. Commissioner Lahore urged parents to cooperate fully with polio field teams, stressing that vaccination is a national and humanitarian duty. “Polio is a lifelong disability, and protecting our children is our top priority,” he stated.