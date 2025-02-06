Thursday, February 06, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

“Commissioner Marathon Race” to be held on February, 9: Commissioner

Staff Reporter
February 06, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

MIRPURKHAS   -  Commissioner , Faisal Ahmed Uqaili said on Wednesday said that the 2nd “Commissioner  Marathon Race” will be held on February 9. He announced this  while addressing    a press conference at Commissioner Committee Hall. Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas Dr. Rasheed  Masood Khan was also present on the occasion. The successful  first commissioner Mirpurkhas marathon race had very positive effects, in which the successful athletes got recognition at the national level. The commissioner  said that the purpose of organizing the marathon race was to promote the atmosphere of peace in the divsion and to encourage the youth by providing them healthy sports activities so that they could shine the name of the country by showing their skills. The marathon race is being organized in collaboration with Municipal Corporation, Police, Health, Education, Sports, Rescue 1122 and other related departments. On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Mirpur Khas Dr. Rasheed Masood Khan, giving the details of the second commissioner marathon race, said that four categories had been set  in the marathon race, including a 500-meter senior citizen’s walk, a 1-kilometer vehicle race for special people, a 5-kilometer race for students (from Suzuki Motor Ratanabad to Gama Stadium), in which 1500 students from the three districts were expected to participate, as well as a one-and-a-half-kilometer women’s race. 

Kashmir will be free one day and part of Pakistan: COAS

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1738737578.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025