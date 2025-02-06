Commissioner urges parents to get their children vaccinated against polio

KARACHI - Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hassan Naqvi, has directed all Deputy Commissioners to ensure that every child under five years old receives polio drops to eradicate polio from the country. He emphasised that this is a national duty and urged everyone to play their part in making polio eradication efforts successful. During his visit to various districts, including Central and Malir, Commissioner Naqvi met with Deputy Commissioners, health officials, and parents who refused to vaccinate their children. He stressed the importance of vaccinating children to prevent lifelong disability and encouraged parents to get their children vaccinated.