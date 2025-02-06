Course Correction Required

It was a rather strange statement by the finance minister last week where he is said to have advised his co- parliamentarians that ‘let it be clear to everyone that irrespective of how much pressure is put on me, I will not accelerate the economic growth.’ As if it is not his responsibility in the first place to ensure economic growth and as if growth is something bad! This has exactly been the trouble recently with economic management in Pakistan where the economic managers have failed to transition from the necessary consolidation at a required stage, to now the requirement of the day being investment and growth. Beneath the surface, trouble is brewing. While the finance team scrambles to arrange the resources required just to keep the external sector on an even keel, the real actions are either being simply ignored or perhaps beyond comprehension of the current team. Manufacturing is under pressure in an already de-industrialising Pakistan and the aggrieved statements from the domestic industry - that by the way is packing-up quite rapidly - about the “cost of doing business” or the high tax incidence upon their respective sectors and/or a lack of competitiveness with the regional players, are all being aired together to let the government know that some sort of a radical change in vision cum course correction is now urgent.

The problem is that who really is the government and where are the key economic decisions being actually taken? The answer seems shrouded in mystery pointing to much like an illuminati style control model, a game of shadows that makes it difficult to evaluate performance of or to comment on the ultimate decision maker(s). Even more problematically, it creates an operative environment that is devoid of check & balances, and leaves much to be desired on addressing the core underlying or deeply embedded issues, yet sometimes absent to the naked eye, like conflict-of-interest, rent-seeking and rampant corruption that cripples an economy from within. Little wonder that while the domestic manufacturing or the local industry struggles, we see some baffling policy directions that: plan to shift emphasis back to the real estate sector, often considered an ocean of black money; result in an influx of smuggled oil & steel in the local markets, thereby undermining the respective domestic industry, open the floodgates of yarn imports from China resulting in closures of local spinning mills and rendering farmers/ginners exposed to large stocks despite a low yielding crop this year; and last but not least, unleash a draconian cum grossly excessively tax regime under an arguably corrupt institution, in-turn driving business confidence to its lowest ebb in recent memory. And sadly, all this amidst a naked ambition of self-aggrandisement with pays and perks increases, higher and higher distribution of development funds to peer lawmakers and a lifestyle binge by sourcing new luxury vehicles, workplace upgradations, rewards sans third party evaluations, etc.

Working in Pakistan is becoming increasingly difficult by the day, as being witnessed by a large exodus of professionals and investors, since both the taxes and the tax environment are detrimental rather than being productive. One is not sure what kind of homework went into designing the current taxation structure and whether or not the key elements of the present-day tax drive were even debated threadbare to determine the important factors like pros and cons of slabs, objectives and targets, distancing the tax collector from tax payers, a tax run rate calculated in relation to the deviations in disposal incomes, and the tipping points beyond which, a taxation threshold becomes counterproductive. Also, one would like to know that what kind of comparative analysis were done with taxation policies across the region and do how do we tangibly compare with the same? In addition, what urgent reforms do we need in the FBR to make it effective yet transparent before giving it limitless powers and should it even be headed by a bureaucrat or a technocrat who truly understands the delicate correlations between taxation, propensity to pay, target sectors, long-term corporatisation goals and behavioural economics?

For example, despite boasting a successful tax drive, only 3.60% individuals are income-tax payers in India and from this merely 1.60% actually pay taxes with their income statement filings. Almost 33% of the tax comes from direct taxation and the system is tweaked yearly to shift an increasing burden to the top 1%. There is a Harvard study from 2022 that tells us through a bell-shaped curve that countries where incomes are disproportionate in society, like in South Asia, the moment the value added tax (sales tax) crosses 7.50% almost half of the burden shifts to the common man. After this threshold the equation keeps getting adverse. Also, not zero-rating the export sectors, a country disadvantages its export manufacturing by as much as 10%. Wonder what rationale we have in trying to bely global wisdom and experience? One just hopes that going forward, the finance minister not only chooses the right words for the occasion, but more importantly rearrange priorities in a manner that practically gets the economy back on track on its own strength track and not merely on borrowed legs!

Dr Kamal Monnoo

The writer is an entrepreneur and economic analyst. Email: kamal.monnoo@gmail.com