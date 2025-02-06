Thursday, February 06, 2025
DC visits Dera Bakha to inspect polio campaign

February 06, 2025
BAHAWALPUR  -  Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq visited the village of Sanjar in Dera Bakha and reviewed the administration of polio vaccine to children under age of five years in connection with the anti-polio campaign. He went to Union Council No. 4 Dera Bakha and was briefed by District Health Officer for Preventive Services. He reviewed performance of the polio teams and examined children’s finger marking and door marking. He instructed that no child under the age of five should be deprived of the polio vaccine during the campaign. He said that all activities during the anti-polio campaign should be carried out efficiently. Later, the deputy commissioner inspected the Punjab Socio-Economic Registry Centre established at the Union Council Dera Bakha office and said that all matters related to the Punjab Socio-Economic Registry be conducted effectively.

