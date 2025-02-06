Decrease in inflation due to improving economy, says Nawaz Sharif

LAHORE - Members of the Punjab Assembly from Gujranwala, Narowal and Sialkot districts on Wednesday met PML-N President Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif here.

During the meeting overall country’s situation, development work in Punjab and projects started for the betterment of the people were discussed. Nawaz Sharif said that decrease in inflation was just due to country’s improving economy.

Improving stock exchange was reflection of trust of investors in Pakistan, he added. He further said that unfortunately in past country was pushed towards downfall but now things were moving in right direction and it was a good omen. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was working very hard and sincerely in federation,he said and added that Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz was also working with a high spirit in Punjab. MPAs paid tribute to Punjab CM for starting development works in Punjab and taking various initiatives aimed at well-being of the people. They said that during one year Punjab CM had started programmes for strengthening of all segments of the society. ‘Suthra Punjab’, Kisan Card, Scholarship Programme, Restoration and Construction of Roads, ‘Dhee Rani Programme’ and up gradation of health system were proof of public service, he added.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “Your trust and guidance is a source of our strength and success.” She said that PML-N legacy of service and speed was being taken forward. Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif, PML-N senior leader Pervaiz Rasheed, Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah, Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and Rashid Nasarullah were also present.