Electricity Crisis

Electricity is essential in today’s fast-paced world, powering everything from social media to electronic devices. However, many areas continue to suffer from persistent load shedding, which disrupts daily life and disproportionately affects students.

Frequent power outages make it difficult for students to complete assignments and study in a relaxed environment, leading to frustration and stress. Moreover, load shedding hampers productivity, affecting both education and professional work.

Given the widespread impact of this issue, it is crucial for the government to take immediate action to ensure a stable electricity supply. Addressing this crisis should be a national priority to improve living conditions and economic productivity.

AMAN MEERAN,

Gwadar.