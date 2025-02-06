Thursday, February 06, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Electricity Crisis

February 06, 2025
Newspaper, Opinions, Letters

Electricity is essential in today’s fast-paced world, powering everything from social media to electronic devices. However, many areas continue to suffer from persistent load shedding, which disrupts daily life and disproportionately affects students.

Frequent power outages make it difficult for students to complete assignments and study in a relaxed environment, leading to frustration and stress. Moreover, load shedding hampers productivity, affecting both education and professional work.

Given the widespread impact of this issue, it is crucial for the government to take immediate action to ensure a stable electricity supply. Addressing this crisis should be a national priority to improve living conditions and economic productivity.

AMAN MEERAN,

Gwadar.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1738737578.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025