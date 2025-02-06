EU seeks new import fee on e-commerce packages

Brussels - The European Commission announced Wednesday it would seek to impose new fees on e-commerce imports, as part of efforts to tackle a surge of ‘harmful’ products into the bloc — the bulk of them from China. The commission called on EU lawmakers and member states to “consider” a handling fee on online purchases imported directly to consumers, to address the “costs of supervising compliance of billions of such consignments with EU rules”. Announcing the steps at a press conference in Brussels, EU tech chief Henna Virkkunen said the bloc had seen the number of e-commerce packages imported into the bloc double from 2023 to 2024, to reach 12 million a day. “Many of those products have been found to be unsafe, counterfeit or even dangerous,” she said. “The commission’s action aims to address growing concerns about the impact of those products on the health and safety of European consumers,” Virkkunen said. “It also looks into the significant environmental and climate damage caused by those shipments, and also the unlevel playing field which rogue traders create for our SMEs and businesses.” Around 90 percent of the packages concerned come from China, according to the commission, many of them sold by the booming low-cost platforms Shein and Temu. Both Chinese-founded platforms are suspected by Brussels of not doing enough to prevent the sale of products that do not meet European standards. The commission also confirmed the launch of an investigation into online clothes retailer Shein for not abiding by the bloc’s consumer protection rules. Brussels is coordinating the investigation with the Consumer Protection Cooperation Network, which brings together the competent authorities of the bloc’s 27 member states. If Shein is found guilty it risks being fined. Shein said it would “engage” its partners at the EU and national government level to “study these recommendations”. “We welcome efforts that enhance trust and safety for European consumers when shopping online,” the company said.

The commission also opened an investigation in October against Temu, which sells a vast array of goods at low costs.