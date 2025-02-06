Farmers becoming prosperous in Punjab: Minister

LAHORE - Punjab Livestock Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani has said that farmers in Punjab were getting more prosperous as a result of successful projects launched in livestock and agriculture sectors. The minister along with Parliamentary Secretary for Livestock Sardar Asim Sher Maken, on Wednesday, inaugurated digital balloting process for the distribution of livestock assets among widow and divorced women in South Punjab at Punjab Livestock office. The initiative,launched by Punjab Chief Minister,aimed to empower women by providing them with livestock assets. Under the program,healthy cows and buffaloes would be distributed free of charge in 12 districts of South Punjab. So far, more than 110,000 applications had been received with 11880 women applications verified,the minister said. He further highlighted that in first phase of distribution,5500 animals would be distributed among eligible women. The Bank of Punjab would also give funds for feed of these animals for two months, he said and added that Livestock department would also ensure that all animals receive necessary vaccinations and insemination.