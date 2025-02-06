Federal govt reduces Hajj package costs for 2025

The federal government has announced a reduction in prices for 2025, making the pilgrimage more affordable for Pakistani pilgrims.

The cost of the 40-day has been reduced by Rs25,000, bringing it down to Rs10,50,000. Meanwhile, the 25-day short has seen a Rs50,000 decrease, now priced at Rs11,00,000.

This adjustment follows successful negotiations with Saudi authorities. Pilgrims are required to pay the third instalment—Rs450,000 for the long-duration package and Rs500,000 for the short-duration package—at designated banks between February 6 and 14.

Additionally, the government is refunding Rs4.75 billion to pilgrims from the previous year. Under the 2025 Hajj agreement, 179,210 Pakistani pilgrims will perform Hajj, benefiting from enhanced facilities and reduced accommodation costs in Mina.

A dedicated mobile app will provide real-time updates, flight details, training schedules, and live maps to assist pilgrims throughout their journey.