A fire broke out at a superstore in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal area on Thursday afternoon, prompting an emergency response.

According to rescue sources, fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the scene. Fire brigade officials stated that the blaze originated in a flat on the top floor of the superstore.

The fire has since been brought under control, and the cooling process is underway. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported.