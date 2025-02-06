Free meal scheme launched at govt schools

KARACHI: - The longstanding plans to introduce free meals in public schools of Sindh had remained a virtual pipe dream until now. However, students at Allama Iqbal Government Boys and Girls Primary and Secondary School, situated at the junction of Sohrab Goth and Federal B Area, have started receiving free meals daily during their morning break - thanks to Saylani Welfare, a charitable organisation. According to the school principal, the initiative gathered pace after the Sindh government entrusted the school’s management to MQM-P MPA Adil Askari. Since then, students have been provided with a variety of nutritious meals, including chicken rolls, biryani, nihari, kebabs, and dal chawal, ensuring a diverse menu every day. The food is either served on traditional dastar-khwans or distributed in an organised queue system.

This initiative comes at a crucial time, as Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah recently announced plans to roll out meal distributions in select schools starting from the new academic session in April.

During a visit on Tuesday morning, this scribe saw students enjoying their chicken rolls, their faces lit up with joy. “Every day, I go home and excitedly tell my family what I ate at school,” one student told local media. Another student expressed her commitment to education, saying that the meal program has motivated her to attend school regularly.

The school currently accommodates around 1,900 students in its morning shift. Principal Dr Abdul Razzaq Sialvi spoke about how the free meal program has improved attendance rates. “Many students who were previously irregular now come to school daily,” he observed.

He said food insecurity remains a harsh reality for many families, compelling children to work alongside their parents to make ends meet. However, now, an increasing number of parents are enrolling their children.