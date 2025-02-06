Gilgit Baltistan declares public holiday

Prince Shah Karim Al-Hussaini, Aga Khan IV, the spiritual leader of the Ismaili Muslim community, passed away early Wednesday, leaving millions of followers worldwide in mourning.

In response, the Gilgit-Baltistan government has declared a public holiday across the province on February 6, according to an official notification. Additionally, the region will observe three days of official mourning, with the national flag flown at half-mast as a mark of respect.

The Aga Khan Development Network announced on Tuesday that Prince Karim Aga Khan IV passed away in Lisbon at the age of 88.

“With profound sadness, the Jamat is informed that our beloved 49th hereditary Imam, Mawlana Shah Karim Al-Hussaini, passed peacefully to Almighty Allah’s grace on February 4, 2025, in Lisbon, Portugal, surrounded by his family,” the statement read.

As per Ismaili tradition, the announcement of his successor will follow the reading of his will in the presence of his family and senior community members.

Born on December 13, 1936, in Geneva, Prince Karim Aga Khan became the Imam of the Ismaili community on July 11, 1957, at the age of 20, succeeding his grandfather, Sir Sultan Mahomed Shah Aga Khan.

For nearly seven decades, he led the global Ismaili community, championing social progress, education, and economic development across Asia, Africa, and beyond.

A direct descendant of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) through Hazrat Ali and Hazrat Fatima, Prince Karim dedicated his life to the welfare of his followers and the broader Muslim Ummah.