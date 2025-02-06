Gold prices dip in Pakistan

After nearing an all-time high of Rs300,000 per tola, in Pakistan saw a decline on Thursday, mirroring global market trends.

According to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the price of 24-karat gold per tola dropped by Rs900, settling at Rs298,700—still the highest recorded level.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold fell by Rs772, reaching Rs256,087.

In the international market, also saw a decline of $9, trading at $2,859 per ounce, with an additional premium of $20.

Meanwhile, 24-karat silver prices in the local market dropped by Rs23, settling at Rs3,327 per tola.