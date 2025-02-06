Thursday, February 06, 2025
Gold prices up by Rs5,300 per tola to Rs299,600

February 06, 2025
ISLAMABAD  -  The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs5,300 and was sold at Rs299,600 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs294,300 on previous trading day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs4,158 to Rs256,859 from Rs252,314, whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs235,454 from Rs231,296. The prices of per tola silver also increased by Rs36 to Rs3,350, whereas that of ten gram rose by Rs31.08 to Rs2,872.08. The price of gold in the international market increased by $53 to $2,868 from $2,815, the association reported.

