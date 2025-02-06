Govt, people of Pakistan will continue to provide moral, diplomatic support to Kashmiris: Speakers

Attock - A function and walk were organized in Attock on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day. Additional Deputy Commissioner General Anil Saeed, CEO Education Attock Dr. Muhammad Akhlaq, DEO Elementary Dur e Shahwar, Chief Officer Municipality Attock Sardar Aftab Ahmed Khan, Chief Officer District Council Attock Khan Badshah, people from different walks of life and students participated. A rally was also taken out to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people. The participants of the rally holding placards and banners in their hands inscribed with slogans in favor of the Kashmiri people.

Addressing the ceremony, ADCG Attock Anil Saeed and other speakers said that on August 05, 2019, India abolished the special status of occupied Kashmir by implementing cruel laws and started breaking mountains of oppression on them. Freedom is the fundamental right of Kashmiris which they should get at all costs. By not giving freedom to Kashmiris, their fundamental right is being violated which is a great injustice. The Indian government has been violating the rights of Kashmiris and has deprived them of their freedom for the last 77 years and our Kashmiri brothers are forced to live a very difficult life. It is necessary that the international community should stand with Kashmiris and force India to respect the right of self-determination of Kashmiris and give them the power to decide according to their will. They said that the Kashmiri people had been striving for freedom since the time of Dogra Raj and today India wants to suppress their voice by oppressing them which is not possible. Pakistani people are vigorously fighting the cause of the Kashmiri people, which has left India alone on diplomatic front. The speakers said that the voice of Kashmiris for their right to self-determination and freedom cannot be suppressed through oppression.

Speakers said that the government and people of Pakistan will continue to provide moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmiris. Now is the time to resolve the Kashmir issue in accordance with the UN resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people, which has been promised to them, and to force India to stop its state terrorism and give the Kashmiri people the right to decide their own future. They said that the day is not far when the Kashmiri people will be free from India’s illegal occupation and they will breathe free air and live a free life. We should create unity in our ranks and strengthen our role along with our economy.

Addressing the ceremony, he said that Kashmir war is a war of narrative and today the people of Pakistan have succeeded in this war. Now 240 million people are fighting the Kashmir war and this war will continue until the Kashmiris get freedom.