Quetta - Under the leadership of the Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti, the provincial government has provided financial assistance to 3,397 poor patients under the Balochistan Awami Endowment Fund (BAEF) programme, who were suffering from chronic diseases.

According to a report issued by the Social Welfare Department, the provincial government has expended Rs5.13 billion as financial assistance to poor and needy patients suffering from various chronic diseases under the BAEF initiative, enabling them to receive treatment in the best public and private sector hospitals across the country.

The Balochistan government ensured financial assistance for poor patients needing treatments such as open heart surgery, thalassemia, cancer, and liver and kidney transplants.

A total of 2,241 patients received treatment in various hospitals across Balochistan. Among them, 749 patients received medical assistance at the BMC Hospital in Quetta, while 1,492 patients were treated at the Cenar Hospital in Quetta. Similarly, 1,156 patients from Balochistan were sent to renowned hospitals in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, and Gambat, where they received specialized medical care.

Under the Balochistan Public Endowment Fund, financial assistance was provided to patients for expensive treatments, including cancer, heart diseases, liver and kidney disorders, thalassemia, bone marrow transplants, neurosurgery, and other costly medical treatments.

This initiative of the Balochistan government has been widely praised by the public, as it has helped poor patients in the province receive treatment for chronic diseases. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti and Chief Secretary of Balochistan, Shakeel Qadir Khan, these reforms in the healthcare sector are not only a beacon of hope for the people of the province but will also pave the way for future healthcare projects.

The Balochistan government formed a special team of doctors who visit hospitals across the country to ensure the provision of the best treatment facilities.

Under the programme, Rs20 to Rs30 million were being spent on a single patient to ensure the best healthcare facilities for those suffering from chronic diseases.

The aid was provided to poor and needy patients suffering from various chronic diseases under the BAEF initiative to receive treatment in the best public and private hospitals across the country. All cases were fully investigated, and the documents were meticulously inspected to ensure transparency.