Grand operation planned to ensure lasting peace in Kacha areas

Rahim Yar Khan - District Police Officer (DPO) Rizwan Umar Gondal has stated that reducing internet speed from 4G to 2G in the Kacha areas has yielded highly positive results, significantly improving security conditions. However, he revealed that a grand operation is set to commence soon, which will serve as a decisive and permanent action to eliminate criminal activity in the region. Speaking to journalists on Wednesday, DPO Gondal explained that previously, the river islands in the Kacha area served as hideouts for notorious gangs, posing a significant challenge to law enforcement. However, the police have now successfully gained access to these hideouts. He further noted that the Punjab government has equipped the police force with advanced weaponry, ensuring that the upcoming operation will establish long-term peace in the area. Highlighting the police department’s achievements, DPO Gondal shared that January was a particularly successful month in terms of law enforcement. During this period, the police dismantled five dangerous criminal gangs and apprehended 739 suspects, including 255 proclaimed offenders. Authorities also recovered stolen property worth over *Rs. 20 million*, along with large quantities of narcotics and illegal weapons. Legal action has been initiated against the arrested individuals. Providing further details, he mentioned that under his leadership, police teams—overseen by Circle Police Officers and Station House Officers (SHOs)—carried out a district-wide crackdown on criminal and anti-social elements. The operation led to the arrest of 15 gang members, five court fugitives, and 255 proclaimed offenders. Law enforcement recovered stolen property valued at *Rs. 26.9 million*, which was returned to rightful owners, earning public appreciation for the police’s efforts. As part of the anti-narcotics campaign, authorities seized *50,193 liters of liquor, 652 liters of raw alcohol, 51.72 kg of hashish, 1.05 kg of heroin, 150 grams of crystal meth, and 25.3 kg of cannabis. Meanwhile, the crackdown on illegal weapons resulted in the confiscation of **one Kalashnikov, one rifle, two shotguns, two repeaters, 43 pistols, 12 bore pistols, five 9mm pistols, and 176 rounds of ammunition*. The arrested individuals were formally charged, and legal proceedings have commenced. DPO Gondal reaffirmed the district police’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of citizens, emphasizing that all available resources will be utilized to maintain law and order.