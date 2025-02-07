Grateful to Pak govt, people for support on ‘Kashmir Cause’: Nakhshbandi

ISLAMABAD - Syed Faiz Nakhshbandi, a senior leader of the All Pakistan Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Azad Kashmir, has expressed heartfelt gratitude to the government of Pakistan and its people for wholeheartedly commemorating Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5.

Talking to APP on Wednesday, he said, “On the occasion of Kashmir Day, the Pakistani people and the government of Pakistan show complete solidarity with the people of India Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).”

He said, “We want to give a message to the countries around the world and India that Kashmiri people are not alone; the government of Pakistan and the people of this country are with them.”

“Kashmiri people are struggling for their right to freedom, but India is committing serious violations of human rights to hold its illegal possession in occupied Kashmir,” he shared.

“We Kashmiris, despite Indian troops atrocities, will continue to fight for achieving our right to freedom.”

“We are thankful to the Pakistani government and people for their unwavering support on the ‘Kashmir Cause.’