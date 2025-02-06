Hundreds march to express solidarity with Kashmiris

KARACHI - Thousands of Karachiites marched on New MA Jinnah Road to express solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian-occupied Kashmir and to observe the annual Kashmir Day, here on Wednesday.

The marchers, carrying placards and banners, chanted slogans against Indian brutalities in occupied Kashmir. People from all walks of life participated in the rally. A large number of women and children were also a part of the rally.

The march was taken out from Jail Chowrangi to the Mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. JI Pakistan Deputy Ameer Liaquat Baloch delivered the presidential address. In his address, Liaquat Baloch said that the global community needs to realize that Palestine belongs to Palestinians and Kashmir belongs to Kashmiris. He said that the crises in Kashmir deprived hundreds of thousands of people of their economic rights. He demanded the government, the army and other policy making platforms to dismiss the impression that Pakistan has sold out Kashmir and come up with a strong response over the issue of Kashmir.

He quoted Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah as saying that Kashmir is jugular vein of Pakistan, whereas Israel is illegitimate child of the Europe. He added that the time has proved nor Kashmiris neither Palestinians accepted apartheid as their fate. He further said that durable peace in the world was impossible without resolving the issues of Kashmir and Palestine. Addressing to the rulers in Islamabad, he told them that they won’t get any respect by flattering themselves before the West. Only the unity among the Muslim World can bring respect to them, he added. He further said that the Muslim block in the world will have to get united as this is the only way forward for the survival of the Muslim world. He said that the Muslim world will have to make advances in the field of information and other technologies.

To address the political and economic crises in the country and to obtain stability, the government needs to acknowledge its blunders, instead of seeking mercy of the United States and the establishment.

He further said that the US was no more the super power in world, Bangladesh is no more pro-India. He added that the rulers need to realize the changing global situations and the formations.

On the occasion, he welcomed the upcoming visit of Turkish president to Pakistan and expressed his hope that the renewed augmented bond between Anqra and Islamabad will bring peace for the region and the world. He also stressed the need for strong brotherly relationship with Afghanistan and Tehran. He urged the government to act decisively on diplomatic front. He further said that the US has been defaced in Afghanistan and it has been drawing further hatred by supporting Israel. He further said that the government should have held a national conference on the issue of Kashmir in the wake of Kashmir Day. He said that India has destabilized the entire region by eliminating Article 370 and 35A of its constitution.

JI Karachi Ameer Monem Zafar also addressed the marchers. He demanded the global community to bring Indian state terrorism and genocide in held Kashmir to an end.

He highlighted the dual standard of the United Nations and global powers when it comes to Muslims. He presented the examples of East Taimor and South Sudan where the UN intervened but played the role of a silent spectator when it comes to Kashmir, Palestine and other Muslim nations.

JI leaders, Saifuddin Advocate, Taufiquddin Siddiqui, Junaid Mukati, Representatives of religious minorities Younous Sohan Advocate, Kishore Kumar and others addressed the rally.