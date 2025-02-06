Thursday, February 06, 2025
Imran’s letter to Army Chief is a charge-sheet: Senator Siddiqui

PML-N leader says PTI founder should realise only serious negotiations way forward for his party

Our Staff Reporter
February 06, 2025
ISLAMABAD  -  The so-called letter written by incarcerated Imran Khan to the Chief of Army Staff is nothing but a charge sheet that reflects the old mindset of the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) regarding the military, said the PML-N leader Senator Irfan Siddiqui yesterday.

“At a time when the Armed Forces are shedding blood in the war against terrorism, with soldiers and officers being martyred, writing such a letter and claiming that a gap has emerged between the public and the Armed Forces is deeply regrettable,” he said and added: “Not only this letter will receive no response, but it won’t even be acknowledged.”

Senator Irfan Siddiqui, a senior leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and head of the PML-N parliamentary party in the Senate, said this during a talk show on a private television channel. He stated that no one has seen or read this letter yet. He quipped, “Who knows in which pigeon’s beak it is and when it will land on which ledge.”

He revealed that Imran Khan had also written a letter to Gen Asim Munir in early 2023, which was delivered to the Army Chief through President Arif Alvi, but it too received neither acknowledgment nor a response.

Senator Siddiqui recalled that senior politician Javed Hashmi was sentenced to a long prison term for reading a letter related to the military.

He said that this so-called letter is an evidence of the PTI founder’s deep frustration and anxiety. “They knock at one door, then another, sometimes start negotiations, and then abruptly change their course without any explanation. It’s unclear who these people are or where they are sitting, who want to achieve their goals by writing such letters, and Imran Khan, without thinking, declares them as his own.”

Senator Irfan Siddiqui emphasized that Imran Khan should realize that his party has only one path forward and that is the path of serious negotiations. “Writing aimless letters has not benefited them in the past, nor will it now”, he concluded.

