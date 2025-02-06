International parliamentary delegations start arriving

LAHORE - International parliamentary delegations have started arriving here to attend first Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Asia and Southeast Asia Regional Conference, being held in Punjab Assembly from February 6 to 8.

According to official sources, speakers from Malaysia Legislative Assemblies and 14-member parliamentary delegation arrived here at Lahore airport on Wednesday.

The delegation was welcomed by MPA Hina Pervaiz Butt and Salma Saeed Hashmi.

The Malaysian delegation included Speaker of Kelantan Assembly Dr Muhammad Amar Bin Abdullah, Speaker of Pahang Assembly Haji Muhammad Sharkar bin Haji Shamsudin, Speaker of Perak Assembly Muhammad Zahir bin Abdul Khalid, members of the assembly and secretaries.