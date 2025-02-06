Jamaat-e-Islami to observe February 8 as ‘Black Day’

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir announced on Thursday that his party will observe February 8 as a "black day" in protest against alleged electoral rigging and economic challenges.

Speaking at a press conference in Lahore, Rehman claimed that "many of the people sitting in parliament are there due to Form-47," accusing the government of coming into power through electoral manipulation. He also criticized the opposition for failing to campaign based on Form-45.

"We will announce a big march following the ," he stated.

Expressing concern over rising inflation ahead of Ramazan, Rehman said, "The prime minister is claiming record-low inflation, but I don't know on what basis the masses are being misled."

He also called for strict action against the sugar mafia and accused the Punjab government of deceiving farmers. "The cards issued to farmers are essentially loan cards," he alleged.