JCP to meet today to discuss appointment of 10 judges to LHC

The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) is set to hold a crucial meeting today, Thursday, to discuss the appointment of 10 additional judges to the Lahore High Court (LHC). The meeting, scheduled to begin at 2 pm in the Supreme Court Committee Room, will be chaired by Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Yahya Afridi.

According to sources, the Judicial Commission has received 49 nominations for the ten vacant positions, including four sessions judges and 45 senior lawyers. Among the session judges under consideration are Qaiser Nazir Butt, Muhammad Akmal Khan, Jazila Aslam, and Abhar Gul Khan.

The JCP will also review the names of several prominent lawyers, including Advocate Adnan Shuja Butt, Ayan Tariq Bhutta, Ambreen Anwar Raja, Asad Mehmood Abbasi, Asma Hameed, Bushra Qamar, Iqbal Ahmad Khan, Sultan Mehmood, and Ghulam Sarwar.

In addition, the commission will consider the candidacies of Haider Rasool Mirza, Haris Azmat, Haseeb Shakoor Parcha, Hassan Nawaz Makhdoom, Huma Ijaz Zaman, Khalid Ishaq, Malik Javed Iqbal Wain, Malik Mohammad Owais, Malik Waqaar Haider Awan, Mian Bilal Bashir, Maghees Aslam, Muhammad Aurangzeb Khan, Muhammad Javed Zafar, and Muhammad Naveed Farhan.

Further names under review include Nawazish Ali Peerzada, Sajid Khan Tanoli, Saqib Jilani, Muhammad Zubair Khalid, Manwarul Salam, Muqtadar Akhtar Shabbir, Mushtaq Ahmed, Najaf Muzammil Khan, Naveed Ahmed Khawaja, Qadir Bakhsh, Qasim Ali Chohan, Rafi Zeeshan, Javed Altaf, Rana Shamshad Khan, Rizwan Akhtar Awan, and Sabahat Rizvi.

The meeting will also consider the final nominations of Salman Ahmed, Samia Khalid, Sardar Akbar Ali, Shaigan Ijaz, Syed Ahsan Raza Kazmi, Intikhab Hussain Shah, and Usman Akram Sahi.

The Judicial Commission's decision on the appointments will play a significant role in shaping the future of the Lahore High Court's judicial capacity.