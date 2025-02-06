Thursday, February 06, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

JCP to meet today to discuss appointment of 10 judges to LHC

JCP to meet today to discuss appointment of 10 judges to LHC
Web Desk
10:54 AM | February 06, 2025
National

The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) is set to hold a crucial meeting today, Thursday, to discuss the appointment of 10 additional judges to the Lahore High Court (LHC). The meeting, scheduled to begin at 2 pm in the Supreme Court Committee Room, will be chaired by Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Yahya Afridi.

According to sources, the Judicial Commission has received 49 nominations for the ten vacant positions, including four sessions judges and 45 senior lawyers. Among the session judges under consideration are Qaiser Nazir Butt, Muhammad Akmal Khan, Jazila Aslam, and Abhar Gul Khan.

The JCP will also review the names of several prominent lawyers, including Advocate Adnan Shuja Butt, Ayan Tariq Bhutta, Ambreen Anwar Raja, Asad Mehmood Abbasi, Asma Hameed, Bushra Qamar, Iqbal Ahmad Khan, Sultan Mehmood, and Ghulam Sarwar.

In addition, the commission will consider the candidacies of Haider Rasool Mirza, Haris Azmat, Haseeb Shakoor Parcha, Hassan Nawaz Makhdoom, Huma Ijaz Zaman, Khalid Ishaq, Malik Javed Iqbal Wain, Malik Mohammad Owais, Malik Waqaar Haider Awan, Mian Bilal Bashir, Maghees Aslam, Muhammad Aurangzeb Khan, Muhammad Javed Zafar, and Muhammad Naveed Farhan.

Two killed, one critically injured in Karachi road accident

Further names under review include Nawazish Ali Peerzada, Sajid Khan Tanoli, Saqib Jilani, Muhammad Zubair Khalid, Manwarul Salam, Muqtadar Akhtar Shabbir, Mushtaq Ahmed, Najaf Muzammil Khan, Naveed Ahmed Khawaja, Qadir Bakhsh, Qasim Ali Chohan, Rafi Zeeshan, Javed Altaf, Rana Shamshad Khan, Rizwan Akhtar Awan, and Sabahat Rizvi.

The meeting will also consider the final nominations of Salman Ahmed, Samia Khalid, Sardar Akbar Ali, Shaigan Ijaz, Syed Ahsan Raza Kazmi, Intikhab Hussain Shah, and Usman Akram Sahi.

The Judicial Commission's decision on the appointments will play a significant role in shaping the future of the Lahore High Court's judicial capacity.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1738737578.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025