Jinnah Gold Cup kicks off as high-goal polo season begins

LAHORE - The 5th Jinnah 2025, the first major event of the high-goal polo season, has commenced under the auspices of Jinnah Polo Fields. The 14-goal Jinnah tournament has begun at Jinnah Polo Fields. According to Secretary Maj (R) Ali Taimoor, six teams are competing in the tournament, divided into two pools. Pool A consists of DS, JPF, and FG while Pool B comprises HN, BN/Newage, and Olympia/AZB. Each team features two foreign players, with international umpires officiating the season. Players from Argentina, Spain, Italy, and England are participating, adding a global touch to the event.Two matches were decided on the opening day. DS edged past JPF 5-4½ in a close contest. England’s Max Charlton scored all five goals for DS, while Raja Jalal Arsalan (2), Saqib Khan Khakwani (1), and Raja Samiullah (1) scored for JPF, which also benefited from a half goal handicap advantage.HN Polo defeated BN/Newage 8-6½ in the second match. Hamza Moazzam Khan led HN’s charge with six goals, while a goal each was added by a foreign player and Haider Naseem. For BN/Newage, Marcos Solari (4) and Alman Jaleel Azam (2) were the scorers. Today (Thursday), FG will take on JPF at 2pm and BN/Newageface Olympia/AZB at 3pm.