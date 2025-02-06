Kashmir integral part of Pakistan: Ulema Council chairman

FAISALABAD - Central Ulema Council Pakistan organised a seminar at Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Islamic Research Centre here on Wednesday to express solidarity with Kashmiri people. Chairman Ulema Council Sahibzada Zahid Mehmood Qasmi said that Kashmir is an integral part of Pakistan and Pakistani nation would continue unwavering support for the oppressed Muslims of Occupied Kashmir. He saluted the struggle of freedom fighters and urged the international community to take immediate notice of Indian atrocities in the valley and play their dynamic role for provision of right of self-determination to Kashmiri people. He strongly condemned violation of human rights in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K) and said that Kashmir is lifeline of Pakistan and every Pakistani would continue his support to Kashmiri brethren. He also criticized the provocative statements of Indian military leadership and termed it irresponsible and detrimental to regional stability. The speakers also condemned the acts of terrorism in Balochistan and said that entire nation support the Pak army in countering security challenges in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.