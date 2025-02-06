Thursday, February 06, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Kashmir Solidarity Day events held at Rangers Public Schools

Kashmir Solidarity Day events held at Rangers Public Schools
Web Desk
1:46 PM | February 06, 2025
National

Special events were organized at Rangers Public Schools under the administration of Pakistan Rangers (Punjab) to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day. The events aimed to raise awareness among students about the ongoing struggle of the Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination.

Students participated actively, presenting speeches and creating posters to highlight the oppression faced by the people of Indian-occupied Kashmir. They paid tribute to the determination and courage of the Kashmiri people, showing solidarity with their continued fight for freedom.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1738824759.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025