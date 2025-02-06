Kashmir Solidarity Day events held at Rangers Public Schools

Special events were organized at Rangers Public Schools under the administration of Pakistan Rangers (Punjab) to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day. The events aimed to raise awareness among students about the ongoing struggle of the Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination.

Students participated actively, presenting speeches and creating posters to highlight the oppression faced by the people of Indian-occupied Kashmir. They paid tribute to the determination and courage of the Kashmiri people, showing solidarity with their continued fight for freedom.