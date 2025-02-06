Kashmir Solidarity Day marked with rally and ceremony in Muzaffargarh

Muzaffargarh - A rally was organized in Muzaffargarh to express solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir, in line with nationwide observances. The rally commenced from the DC Office at Kachari Chowk, with participation from district department heads, teachers, and students. Addressing the gathering, Deputy Commissioner Qara-ul-Ain Memon stated that the people of Pakistan firmly stand with their Kashmiri brethren, who have endured Indian military oppression for over seven decades. “We feel the pain of the people of occupied Kashmir and will never forget them. Their sacrifices will soon lead to freedom,” she asserted. Parliamentary Secretary for Higher Education, Mohammad Ajmal Khan Chandia, emphasized that February 5 is a symbolic day, but Pakistan’s support for Kashmiris is unwavering. “Our relationship with the Kashmiri people is deep-rooted, and we urge the global community to grant them their due rights,” he said. The rally concluded with a prayer by Maulana Abdul Maudhad Azad for the security of Pakistan and the liberation of Kashmir. Several dignitaries attended the event, including ADCG Mohammad Yousuf Chheena, Assistant Commissioner Irfan Hanjara, CEO Education Israul Haq, and CO District Council Anim Masoom, along with representatives from civil society and the business community.