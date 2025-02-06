Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at Women University

MULTAN - Directorate Student Affairs Women University Multan observed Kashmir Solidarity Day with a strong commitment to standing by the people of Kashmir in their struggle for freedom and justice. In this regard, the university organized a Kashmir Solidarity walk to express unwavering support for the Kashmiri brethren against the unjust occupation of Indian forces. Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Kalsoom Pracha, in her message on the occasion, said the Women University Multan stood by the people of Kashmir in their fight for freedom and justice. “Today, we express solidarity to raise awareness of their struggle and right to self-determination”. She said that in today’s world, human rights violations should be brought to every international forum to highlight the Kashmir issue. The democratic powers of the world should be convinced of the right of Kashmiris to plebiscite. VC further said that she hoped for a future of peace and freedom for Kashmir. The students were holding placards inscribed with slogans of solidarity. They conveyed their deep concern for the plight of Kashmiris and voiced for their right to self-determination. A debate competition was held where students expressed support to the struggles of Kashmiri brethren. Addressing the participants, university leaders reaffirmed the institution’s unwavering stance on the Kashmir issue, emphasizing the Kashmir remains the lifeblood of Pakistan. The walk served as a powerful reminder of the need for justice, peace, and dignity for the people of Kashmir. The event concluded with heartfelt prayers for the freedom and prosperity of Kashmir, reflecting university ongoing commitment to raising awareness and supporting the cause of oppressed communities. On this occasion Director Student Affairs, Dr Adeela Saeed and faculty members attended the ceremony.