Kashmir solidarity day observed with national enthusiasm, fervor in Kashmore

K A N D H KOT - Like other parts of the country the Kashmir solidarity day was observed with great national enthusiasm and fervor in the big and small cities, towns and villages of the Kashmore and it’s adjoining districts. This day is observed annually on 5th february as a kashmir day throughout country to express solidarity and unity with kashmiri brethren. The day, a national holiday, began with special prayers in the mosques for the liberation of Kashmir. To mark the day dozans of the rallies from religious, political, social, public and private school sectors and other organizations were held from both districts. However main rally was took out from tower roundabout to Deputy Commissioner office kandhkot was participated by hundreds of people including local citizens, children, civil society, traders, students and others who were holding flags, banners and placards in their hands while they were moving slogans of kashmir bleeds and UN sleeps. On the occasion participants of the rally raised the voice against Indian Prime Minister Modi they told since 1947 people of kashmir have been struggling to be free from India but Indian government has changed the law by force to stop Kashmiri”s autonomy. The participants also carrying Kashmiri flags to exhibit their unity with the Kashmiri people. Addressing on the occasion speakers said that the whole nation was united to extend every possible support to their Kashmiri brethren to win freedom of India.

However several programs, conventions and seminars were organized in the different parts of the district kashmore to express solidarity , unity and brotherhood with the people of kashmir.