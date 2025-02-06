Kashmir Undefeated

Kashmir Solidarity Day, observed every 5th of February, serves as a reminder that Pakistan’s journey toward becoming a state for all the peoples of South Asia who wish to join it remains incomplete. A significant part of Pakistan’s beating heart is still denied its right to self-determination, subjected to daily atrocities of unimaginable horror, and slowly being crushed under the boot of a violent military force. Until that boot is lifted and the people of that region are allowed to determine their own future, Pakistan’s mission remains unfulfilled.

Our nation was founded on the principle of self-determination—the belief that people have the right to choose their own destinies and their own nations. It was under this principle that the peoples of South Asia sought independence from the British. It was on this basis that Pakistan emerged as an independent state, distinct from the rest of India, within historical, religious, and geographical boundaries that made sense. This same principle compels Pakistan to stand with Kashmir until the very end. If one of us is not free, then none of us are truly free. While political progress on Kashmir may appear stagnant, the reality is that Pakistan and India remain locked in a strategic battle over the region, with extensive military build-up on both sides, signalling their readiness to defend their positions. Kashmir remains the primary point of contention between the two nations, and resolving this issue peacefully, in a manner that benefits the Kashmiri people, is crucial for the broader stability of the region.

Even if the situation does not seem to shift significantly each year, Pakistan’s collective stance—expressed from the highest offices of the Prime Minister and President to every single citizen—reinforces our unwavering commitment to Kashmir. Our continued solidarity is vital, for it strengthens our resolve to ensure that our brothers and sisters in Indian-occupied Kashmir achieve the freedom they rightfully deserve.