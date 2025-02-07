Kashmiris being faced with worse nightmare of terror at IIOJK

Peshawar - About eight decades ago, India forcibly invaded the Muslim-majority state of Jammu and Kashmir in blatant violation of the Indo-Pak partition plan, depriving its people of all rights and liberties. Since then, breaking all records of human rights violations, extrajudicial killings, and state terrorism in IIOJK, India’s apartheid regime has denied the oppressed Kashmiris their civil, economic, constitutional, and political rights.

To further its ongoing repression, India unlawfully revoked the special status of IIOJK on August 5, 2019, stripping the disputed territory of its autonomous status and making life an even worse nightmare of terror and trauma for over one million innocent Kashmiris. Every year, Kashmiris living on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) and in Pakistan observe Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5 with a renewed pledge to continue their struggle until they achieve freedom from Indian occupation.

“The unending repression, human rights abuses, and organized Indian state terrorism that began with the illegal invasion of Srinagar on October 27, 1947, have intensified further after the fascist Modi government unlawfully revoked the special status of IIOJK on August 5, 2019,” said Professor Dr Muhammad Ejaz Khan, former Chairman of the International Relations Department at the University of Peshawar.

Following the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A, he said, the fascist Modi government had made the oppressed Kashmiris hostages at gunpoint in IIOJK, where life has become a nightmare, especially for children and women. “After the illegal actions of August 5, Indian occupation forces have killed innocent Kashmiris in fake encounters, imprisoned Kashmiri leadership, imposed a clampdown on media, and used human rights abuses against women and children as weapons of war,” he said.

Even the mass rituals and funeral of the great Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Gilani were not allowed. His body was forcefully snatched from the bereaved family and buried at night. Similarly, the great Hurriyat leader Muhammad Yasin Malik was jailed for life in a fake case in an attempt to silence his strong voice for Kashmir’s freedom.

The gruesome violations of human rights, including the forced disappearance of over 8,000 innocent Kashmiris, 8,652 unmarked mass graves, the imposition of the longest curfew on unarmed Kashmiris, extrajudicial killings, and human rights abuses—especially against women and children—have exposed India’s ugly face, he said.

Since 1989, he said, there have been over 96,000 cases of extrajudicial killings, around 162,000 cases of arbitrary arrests and torture, over 25,000 pellet gun injuries, 11,250 women raped, 23,000 women widowed, and over 108,000 children orphaned by the Indian army.

Mushtaq Ahmed said that the excessive use of snipers and cluster munitions by India to target innocent Kashmiris along the Line of Control (LoC), the use of children and women as human shields by the Indian army during encounters, and forcing them to sleep at military camps to dig out minefields or tying youth to military jeeps further demonstrate the Modi government’s direct involvement in war crimes and genocide against Kashmiris.

“October 27, 1947, and August 5, 2019, are the blackest days in the history of Kashmir, as on these days, India initiated a deep-rooted conspiracy to rob Kashmiris of their history, language, and ethno-cultural identity,” said Professor Dr A H Hilali, former Chairman of the Political Science Department at the University of Peshawar.

“India cannot change IIOJK’s autonomous status unilaterally in the wake of UN Security Council (UNSC) resolutions. The Indian government’s illegal actions of August 5, 2019, were neither endorsed by the UNSC nor by any foreign country,” he added.

“The Indian government has always avoided meaningful dialogue on the Kashmir dispute and never reciprocated positively to Pakistan’s offers for dialogue,” he said.

Dr Hilali said that India’s illegal occupation of the Kashmir Valley has violated multiple articles of the 30 fundamental human rights listed in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), drafted by representatives from all regions, including India, on December 10, 1948, and subsequently adopted by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

“This declaration was applied to all signatory members of the UN, including India, and restrained them from all forms of abuse, exploitation, maltreatment, and violence, as well as violations of any fundamental rights protected under the UDHR,” he said.

He said that India’s actions on October 27, 1947, and August 5, 2019, were complete violations of the 4th Geneva Convention and UN Security Council Resolutions and condemned the UN’s failure to implement its resolutions on Kashmir. He called on the international community to look beyond trade and business interests and take collective action to stop the genocide of oppressed Kashmiris.