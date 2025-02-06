Kashmiris to decide their future: Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister yesterday said that the Kashmiris will decide their future. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for the people of Jammu and Kashmir on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day. In a message, he reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination as enshrined in United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions. “Kashmir Solidarity Day is observed each year to express Pakistan’s steadfast support for the just struggle of the Kashmiri people,” Dar said. “The UNSC resolutions clearly stipulate that the final status of Jammu and Kashmir must be determined through a free and impartial plebiscite conducted under the auspices of the United Nations.” He condemned India’s continued suppression of Kashmiri aspirations over the past 77 years, particularly highlighting the events of August 5, 2019. India’s revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, he said, was a blatant violation of international law, including the UN Charter, the Fourth Geneva Convention, and UNSC resolutions.

“Since then, India has taken systematic measures to tighten its grip over Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). However, no legal maneuvering or administrative action can suppress the legitimate demands of the Kashmiri people,” Dar asserted.

He also raised concerns over the current human rights situation in IIOJK, pointing to widespread restrictions, political imprisonments, property confiscations, and suppression of human rights defenders. He urged India to allow unrestricted access to international observers, including the UN and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), as well as foreign media and human rights organizations, to assess the situation firsthand.

Emphasizing Pakistan’s long-standing position, the Deputy Prime Minister reiterated that a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute, in line with UNSC resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people, is vital for lasting peace in South Asia.