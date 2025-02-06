KE shareholder dispute intensifies as Aljomaih challenges recent PSX disclosures

ISLAMABAD - The dispute among the indirect shareholders of K-Electric Limited (KE) through KES Power is intensifying, with Shaikh Abdul Aziz Hamad Aljomaih, Managing Director of International Investments at Aljomaih Co, has raised serious concerns over KE’s recent disclosures to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on July 8, 2024.

Aljomaih has termed the disclosure as incomplete and misleading, particularly regarding the distribution of the Infrastructure and Growth Capital Fund (IGCF), the indirect interest payable by KE to SAGE Ventures, and the 11.62 percent indirect interest in KE granted to SAGE Ventures by K-Power Holding Limited (KPH). The disclosure suggests that IGCF divested its indirect interest in KE to its limited partners, including a substantial transfer to SAGE Venture Group Limited.

In a letter to PSX, Aljomaih challenged SAGE Venture Group Limited’s claim of having ‘bought’ KE, stating that IGCF was not legally permitted to distribute shares in kind to its limited partners. He also raised concerns about the assertion that SAGE now holds 46.11 percent of K-Power Holding Limited (KPH). The letter, also disclosed to the PSX and the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), references a ruling by an International Tribunal—London Court of International Arbitration—which found that IGCF may have been administered for the benefit of SAGE Ventures rather than its Limited Partners as a whole. The tribunal noted that the fund appears to be managed primarily for SAGE’s interests.

Aljomaih further accused SAGE of violating Section 114 of the Securities Act 2015, which mandates a public announcement when acquiring control of a company. He also cited a breach of Section 111, which prohibits securing control of a listed company without making a public offer. Despite allegedly obtaining control, Chishty never made such an offer, prompting Aljomaih to urge SECP to intervene and enforce compliance with the law. Another letter was written by Aljomaih to Rizwan Pesnani Chief Risk Officer and Company Secretary K-Electric Limited, saying, “I am concerned that KE may be in breach of its obligations under Section 96 of the Securities Act, 2015 (“SA”) and require the potential breach to be corrected as a matter of urgency. Specifically, I am concerned that KE has failed to disclose price sensitive information, in relation to a change of control of the entities that indirectly own a substantial share of KE. The purpose of this letter is to explain those concerns in order that KE can ensure that it meets its obligations under the SA.” It is, therefore, imperative that KE acts immediately to make a disclosure to the PSX of concerns surrounding SAGE’s effective acquisition of additional indirect interest in KE. It should also immediately undertake all necessary investigations to understand the full circumstances of SAGE’s effective acquisition and attempted control of KE. Failing to take those steps would be a breach of KE’s obligations under the SA, risking financial penalty pursuant to the SA, and cause damage to KE’s reputation as a leading Pakistan company, the letter said.

In response to Aljomaih’s claims, representatives from SPV 21 Ltd, which is linked to IGCF, have dismissed AJH’s allegations as misleading. The SPV 21 Ltd in its letter to the K-Electric’s company secretary said, “AJH has had a long history with its indirect investment in KE, so one would have thought it knew how its investment was made, via KES Power Limited (KESP). KESP is the owner of 66.4 percent of shares in KE – not any of the KESP shareholders. KESP stakeholders are only indirect economic shareholders of KE. I note that AJH makes references to various provisions of Pakistan legislation, including references to Sections 111 and 114 of the Securities Act 2015 referencing control of voting shares. As AJH is also aware, there are complex governance structures at KESP – it is these contractual agreements at KESP which control the KE voting shares. No stakeholder of KESP has control over any voting shares of KE – they only have indirect economic interests. Please pass the AJH Letter onto KE’s legal advisors and I will engage with them directly on this point.” “I have no issues disclosing any KESP contractual documents to them,” said the representative of SPV.

Meanwhile, in a fresh disclosure to Pakistan Stock Exchange, made on January 30th 2025, KE said, “In view of the continuing legal proceedings before local and foreign courts among various indirect shareholders of K-Electric and considering the information available with K-Electric, disclosures under Regulation 5 of the Companies (Substantial Acquisition of Voting Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2017 cannot be made at this time. K-Electric remains firmly committed to upholding all applicable laws and regulatory frameworks. It has made all requisite disclosures and will continue to do so with utmost diligence, based on the information made available to it, to remain fully compliant with its legal and regulatory obligations.” It may be noted that K-Electric has discharged its duty by duly issuing a notice to KES Power Limited (major shareholder) in terms of the Companies Act, 2017, on January 26, 2023 to seek a declaration to properly identify its ultimate beneficial owners. K-Electric has also issued a reminder to KES Power Limited in this respect. However, as of the date hereof, K-Electric has not received such declaration. Non submission of such declaration was duly shared with the SECP, as required by the law, the disclosure said.