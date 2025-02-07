KP Governor, CM express complete solidarity with Kashmiris

Peshawar - Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, and Governor Faisal Karim Kundi have expressed complete solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir.

In his message issued on Kashmir Solidarity Day, CM Ali Amin Gandapur reaffirmed the province’s unwavering solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir. He stated that the people and government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa stand shoulder to shoulder with Kashmiris in their struggle for freedom.

“Freedom is the fundamental right of the people of Kashmir. We fully support their struggle and will continue our moral, diplomatic, and political backing,” the Chief Minister emphasized in his message.

He urged international human rights organizations to take notice of India’s ongoing atrocities in Kashmir and called on the global community to ensure the implementation of UN resolutions granting Kashmiris their right to self-determination.

“The resolution of the Kashmir issue is essential for lasting peace in the region. Without it, stability cannot be achieved,” he stressed.

Praising the resilience and sacrifices of Kashmiris, he remarked, “The world has never witnessed such a prolonged and courageous struggle for freedom as that of the oppressed people of Kashmir. We salute their bravery, perseverance, and steadfastness.”

The Chief Minister accused India of using new oppressive tactics daily to suppress the Kashmiri freedom movement. He described India’s actions in Kashmir as a grave concern for the international community, particularly the United Nations and human rights organizations.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, in his message, paid tribute to the freedom struggle of the oppressed Kashmiris against the continued oppression of Indian-occupied forces.

He said that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa expressed complete solidarity with Kashmiris, who will succeed in their legitimate struggle for freedom from Indian rule.

The Governor reiterated that Pakistan has a principled stance on Kashmir and will continue standing with its Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

Kundi noted that the leadership of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has always raised its voice for the oppressed Kashmiris at the international level, emphasizing that durable peace in the region is impossible unless the Kashmir dispute is resolved.

He assured that political, moral, and diplomatic support for Kashmiris will continue.

A rally was also held under the leadership of Governor Faisal Karim Kundi to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day on Wednesday.

The rally was attended by Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, Inspector General of Police Zulfiqar Hamid, and Commissioner Peshawar Riaz Mehsud. A large number of people from various walks of life participated in the rally, which began at the Secretariat and ended in front of the Governor House.

Speaking at the rally, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi emphasized the strong bond between Kashmir and Pakistan, stating that they are inseparable.

He urged the international community to take action against the fascism and oppression occurring in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and called for an end to the criminal silence.

He also stressed the need for the Muslim Ummah to unite for their rights.

The Governor reaffirmed that Pakistan would continue to stand with the Kashmiri people until their freedom is achieved, in line with the United Nations resolutions on Kashmir. He expressed confidence that the days of oppression would soon end and that, despite any political or ideological differences, all Pakistanis are united on the Kashmir issue. He concluded by expressing hope that Kashmir would soon become a part of Pakistan.

Provincial Minister for Social Welfare Syed Qasim Ali Shah and Hurriyat leader Ishtiaq Wani also addressed the rally.

Meanwhile, Governor Kundi strongly condemned the ongoing atrocities committed by India in Kashmir, highlighting the severe human rights violations in IIOJK.

During his statement to the media, he emphasized that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has consistently raised its voice against these injustices at both national and international forums.

Governor Kundi praised the PPP’s role in advocating for the Kashmiris’ rights, stressing that the party remains committed to supporting their struggle for self-determination.

On August 5, 2019, India revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir by abrogating Article 370 of its Constitution, effectively stripping the region of its autonomy. This controversial move sparked widespread protests and condemnation both within India and internationally, particularly from Pakistan, which views Kashmir as a disputed territory, said Governor Kundi.

The Governor also reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering stance on the Kashmir issue and called for global attention to end the oppression faced by the Kashmiri population, in accordance with UN resolutions.