KP govt to modernise urban areas development authorities, TMAs

Peshawar - The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to modernize the Urban Areas Development Authorities and Tehsil Municipal Administrations (TMAs) to ensure financial stability. New reforms will be introduced across the province to achieve this objective.

The decision was made during a meeting of the Local Government Department, chaired by Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur. Provincial Minister for Local Government Arshad Ayub, Advisor to the Chief Minister for Finance Muzzammil Aslam, Secretary Local Government Ambar Ali, and other officials attended the meeting. A detailed briefing was given on the challenges faced by these institutions and their possible solutions.

It was decided that new reforms would be implemented in all TMAs and Urban Areas Development Authorities by June this year. To enhance efficiency, international best practices will be adopted, including the enforcement of the Committee of Sponsoring Organizations of the Treadway Commission Enterprise Risk Management Framework. Additionally, International Public Sector Accounting Standards will be introduced in these institutions.

The authorities highlighted the successful implementation of reforms in the Urban Area Development Authority Kohat, which previously had an annual deficit of Rs 49 million but is now expected to achieve a surplus of Rs 25.7 million.

The Chief Minister directed that the Kohat model be replicated in all TMAs and Urban Areas Development Authorities. He emphasized the need to make these institutions self-sufficient and enhance their capacity, reaffirming the government’s commitment to strengthening and stabilizing them.