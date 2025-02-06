Lahore High Court grants permission for Aurat March

The Lahore High Court has granted permission for the Aurat March to take place in the provincial capital on February 12. The decision came during the hearing of a contempt petition filed against the Lahore Deputy Commissioner, who had initially denied permission for the event.

Justice Anwar Hussain presided over the case, which was brought forward by activist Leena Ghani and others. During the proceedings, the Deputy Commissioner granted permission for the march, and the government's legal representative submitted a letter outlining security arrangements for the event.

The official letter assured that authorities would provide comprehensive security to ensure the safety of participants. With this assurance, the Lahore High Court dismissed the contempt petition.