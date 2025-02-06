Mahad, Faizan, Rameez shine in LRCA U15 One-Day Tournament

LAHORE - Two exciting matches were decided in the ongoing LRCA U15 One-Day Cricket Tournament 2025, with Lahore Blues and Lahore Reds securing convincing victories at different venues.

At Aligarh Cricket Ground, Lahore Blues defeated Lahore Greens by six wickets, thanks to Faizan Rasool’s brilliant century (120 runs)—his second consecutive hundred in the tournament. Mahad Ali also continued his fine form with another century, while Faizan Rasool was named man of the match for his outstanding performance.

Chasing 211/7 in 45 overs, Lahore Blues comfortably reached 239/6, with contributions from M. Kashif (31) and Shaharyar Bhatti (29). Salar Awan (2/32) and M. Atif (2/37) were the key wicket-takers for Lahore Greens.

In the second match at Ittefaq LRCA Ground, Lahore Reds dominated Lahore Whites, securing a massive nine-wicket victory. Abdul Rameez stole the show with a magnificent unbeaten 151, guiding Lahore Reds to 290/2 in 45 overs, alongside Salar Khan (62 not out).

Earlier, Lahore Whites managed 187/10 in 37.4 overs, with Muhammad Talha (56) leading their resistance. Hassan Irfan (3/36), M. Ihsaan (2/13), Ayyan Shahid (2/27), and Ammar Raza (2/36) dismantled the opposition’s batting lineup. Abdul Rameez was named man of the match for his breathtaking innings.