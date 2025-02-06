Thursday, February 06, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

MCB Islamic inaugurates its new branch in Multan

PR
February 06, 2025
Newspaper, Business

LAHORE  -  MCB Islamic proudly inaugurated its new branch in Multan, marking another milestone in its commitment to providing Shariah-compliant banking services across Pakistan. The grand opening ceremony was graced by the esteemed presence of the President and CEO of MCB Islamic Bank Mr Zargham Khan Durrani alongwith Mr Azhar Iqbal, General Manager Multan and Balochistan Circle, and Mr Ali Feroz, Regional Head Multan. Speaking at the occasion, Mr Durrani emphasised the bank’s vision of expanding its customer base with innovative, ethical, and customer-centric financial solutions. He expressed confidence that the new branch would play a vital role in facilitating the banking needs of individuals and businesses in Multan.

Tags:

PR

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1738737578.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025