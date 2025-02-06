Moroccan Boat Tragedy

The tragic Moroccan boat disaster on January 2, 2025, which claimed the lives of 44 Pakistani migrants, serves as a grim reminder of the risks faced by those seeking better opportunities abroad. The boat, carrying 86 passengers, capsized near Dakhla, Morocco. While 36 were rescued, the incident highlights the exploitation of desperate migrants by human traffickers.

This tragedy stems from weak border security, unchecked trafficking networks, and a lack of awareness about the dangers of illegal migration. Many individuals fall prey to traffickers due to poverty, unemployment, and limited opportunities at home.

The government must take urgent action by strengthening border controls, dismantling trafficking rings, and launching awareness campaigns to educate the public on the perils of illegal migration. Additionally, investing in job creation and skill development programmes is crucial to reducing economic desperation. Immediate steps are needed to prevent future tragedies. The lives lost in this incident must not be in vain.

WASIF KHAIQ DAD,

Rawalpindi.