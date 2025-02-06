Mosul’s landmarks rise again after IS destruction

MOSUL - Historic buildings in Mosul, including churches and mosques, are being reopened following years of devastation resulting from the Iraqi city’s takeover by the extremist Islamic State (IS) group. The project, organised and funded by Unesco, began a year after IS was defeated and driven out of the city, in northern Iraq, in 2017. Unesco’s director-general Audrey Azoulay is attended a ceremony on Wednesday to mark the reopening. Local artisans, residents and representatives of all of Mosul’s religious communities will also be there. In 2014, IS occupied Mosul, which for centuries was seen as a symbol of tolerance and co-existence between different religious and ethnic communities in Iraq. The group imposed its extreme ideology on the city, targeting minorities and killing opponents. Three years later, a US-backed coalition in alliance with the Iraqi army and state-linked militias mounted an intense ground and air offensive to wrest the city back from IS control. The bloodiest battles focused on the Old City, where the group’s fighters made a last stand. Mosul photographer Ali al-Baroodi recalls the horror that greeted him when he first entered the area shortly after the street-by-street battle was over in the summer of 2017. He saw the gloriously skewed al-Hadba minaret, known as the “hunchback”, which had been emblematic of Mosul for hundreds of years, in ruins.

“It was like a ghost town,” he says. “Dead bodies all around, a sickening smell and horrible scenes of the city and the skyline without the Hadba minaret.

“It was not the city that we knew - it was like a metamorphosis - that we never imagined not even in our worst nightmares. I fell silent after that for a couple of days. I lost my voice. I lost my mind.” Eighty per cent of the Old City of Mosul, on the west bank of the Tigris, was destroyed during IS’s three-year occupation. It was not just the churches, mosques and old houses that needed to be repaired, but also the community spirit of those who had lived there for so long in relative harmony between religions and ethnicities.