Thursday, February 06, 2025
MoU signed to provide educational scholarships to eligible students

Development activities, including financial support for student, will be further enhanced. Dr. Sohail Rajput

Our Staff Reporter
February 06, 2025
KARACHI  -  The Government College University Hyderabad (Phalelians) Alumni Association’s Karachi Chapter recently hosted a successful family festival at the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi. The event drew a large crowd of alumni and their families from both Hyderabad and Karachi, including prominent social and political figures.

A key highlight of the festival was the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Alumni Association’s Karachi Chapter and Mohammad Ali Jinnah University (MAJU). This agreement will provide scholarships and other support for deserving and talented students from Hyderabad, Sindh’s second-largest city. Children of alumni members and other eligible students will also receive special discounts. Amin Yousuf, secretary of the Alumni Association’s Karachi Chapter, and Dr. Zubair Ahmed Sheikh, Vice-Chancellor of MAJU, formalized the partnership.

Dr. Muhammad Sohail Rajput, Provincial Ombudsman Sindh and chairman of the Alumni Association’s Advisory Board, addressed the gathering, emphasizing the commitment to improving Hyderabad. He announced plans to protect the city’s vital canals from pollution and pledged to expand relief and development activities, including financial assistance for schoolchildren. Dr. Rajput commended the Karachi Chapter’s efforts to enhance healthcare, improve the Phuleli Canal, and develop modern recreational facilities in Hyderabad. Dr Zubair Sheikh of MAJU stated that the university is developing regulations for welfare initiatives, which will be presented for approval at the next meeting. Amin Yousuf, Karachi Chapter Secretary, provided an overview of the chapter’s ongoing work and future plans. The festival served as a vibrant celebration of community and a platform for initiatives aimed at supporting education and development in Hyderabad.

Our Staff Reporter

